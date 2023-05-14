Thousands turns out for 'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast' in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - Thousands of people headed to Springfield Saturday for the annual "World's Largest Pancake Breakfast."

Several companies pitched in for the event, donating 3,500 pounds of buttermilk flour, 800 pounds of eggs and 350 pounds of butter. The pancakes were cooked on the griddle by the Mercy Medical Center's culinary team.

The event is designed to attract people to check out downtown Springfield.