Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands turns out for 'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast' in Springfield

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Thousands turns out for 'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast' in Springfield
Thousands turns out for 'World's Largest Pancake Breakfast' in Springfield 00:38

SPRINGFIELD - Thousands of people headed to Springfield Saturday for the annual "World's Largest Pancake Breakfast."

Several companies pitched in for the event, donating 3,500 pounds of buttermilk flour, 800 pounds of eggs and 350 pounds of butter. The pancakes were cooked on the griddle by the Mercy Medical Center's culinary team.

The event is designed to attract people to check out downtown Springfield.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 8:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.