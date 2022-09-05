Watch CBS News
Thousands of UPPAbaby jogging strollers recalled

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON – More than 14,000 UPPAbaby strollers are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there is an issue with the rear brakes of the All-Terrain Ridge jogging strollers that could cause children to get their fingers caught.

There is at least one instance of a child who needed to get their fingertip amputated because of an injury.

The strollers were sold by retailers across the country including buybuy Baby and Amazon.

They can be returned for free replacement parts.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:03 AM

