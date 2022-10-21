"Row your hardest": Thousands prepare to participate in Head of the Charles Regatta

"Row your hardest": Thousands prepare to participate in Head of the Charles Regatta

"Row your hardest": Thousands prepare to participate in Head of the Charles Regatta

BOSTON -- Thousands of people will soon take part in the largest rowing race in the world. Rowers are coming in from 27 different countries for the Head of the Charles Regatta this Friday through Sunday.

"It's just unbelievable, you just meet so many people from all over the world, it's an opportunity to just be in a large event, row your hardest, it's great," said rower Sue Gath.

It's a challenging race: rowers have to navigate seven bridges on the three-mile stretch from the BU bridge to Herter Park.

"It's really twisty and turny and you have to have your best game on," said Executive Director Fred Schoch.

But it's a magical experience for both athletes and spectators cheering them on.

Bee Mandell will be cheering on her 77-year-old dad who just took up rowing five years ago. "I'm just so excited for him and so proud and in awe and I want to be him when I grow up," she said.

Spectators could also enjoy shopping, beer gardens, and food vendors serving up hot apple crisps.

The event brings in $100 million annually to businesses in the area, according to Schoch.

It was also a special day for hundreds of students at Boston Public Schools who went on a field trip to experience the race and learn how to row.

"It's really awesome because I've never been to the Head of the Charles before," said one student.

"It is very amazing and I think it's an amazing opportunity for BPS," another said.

It's the first time BPS students have come to the Head of the Charles Regatta on a field trip thanks to a partnership with Community Rowing Inc.

"The lessons of teamwork and personal responsibility and also connection," explained Community Rowing Inc. Executive Director Ted Benford.

Races kick off at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.