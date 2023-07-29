Thousands attend day 2 of the NAACP convention in Boston

BOSTON - Thousands of people attended the second day of the NAACP National Convention in Boston on Saturday, with a look at local Black-owned businesses and panels on issues impacting Black and Brown communities.

Small business owners showcased and sold everything from clothes and beauty products to health products.

Several panels were held tackling issues like mental health, housing and education. NAACP National President Derrick Johnson said it's great to be back in Boston after more than 40 years.

"Boston is the first branch of the association," said Johnson. "So we had the national operation but the first local organized group was here in Boston so it's very significant."

"Since 1982, things have really, really changed," said Leona Dixon from the NAACP Philadelphia branch. "People out here like President Johnson, we are doing what we can to make things better for our people and people as a whole."

Johnson said the 114th NAACP Convention believes it'll bring about direct action and positive change both locally and nationally.

"When you think about all of the years of struggle in this country, Boston was no different from anywhere else," said Johnson. "But the city of Boston now is in a position to be a leader. And looking at the leadership of Boston, you have female leaders, you have African-American leaders. It's a beautiful example of what's possible."