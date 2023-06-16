'Let them explore': Students visit Thompson Island for a unique learning experience

BOSTON - The sixth graders at Boston Green Academy are learning all sorts of things, but in a slightly different way.

This class is part of the Thompson Island Outward Bound Program. Counselors from Thompson Island visited the class eight times over the school year, teaching them STEM-subjects and social-emotional solutions.

Karen Ratcliffe is one of the counselors.

"A lot of those first few classes are about having fun, building community, making sure everyone is feeling safe and comfortable," Ratcliffe said.

Classroom sessions begin with safe circles, where the students shared how they felt that day. Then, the cooperation and exploration exercises begin. The group participated in activities liked Marshmallow River, simulating a river crossing and meant to strengthen team-building.

Counselor Karen Ratcliffe working with students. CBS Boston



One of the students, Judicael, said he gets to discover so many things about earth, space, water, and life. "I really enjoy it, we play lots of game, and my friends are more sincere."

Building these life skills alongside academic ones is central to this program.

"We talk a lot about the challenge zone. The space between your comfort zone and panic zone. The longer you spend in your challenge zone, and the more work you do, the more you increase your comfort level, the more well-rounded person you can be," said Ratcliffe.

And when the classroom education ends, a whole different set of fun begins with an overnight trip to Thompson Island.

The trip to Thompson Island from Boston may only be a 30-minute boat ride, but for these students, it seems like a world away.

While on the island, Judicael told WBZ that he didn't know this world existed outside Boston. "I've been exploring a lot with my crew," he added.

Those same skills the students refined in the classroom were put to good use.

Ratcliffe said, "The best way to facilitate their imagination is to just imagine, to let them explore, to let them ask questions."

A trip before, they could only imagine. Now a day they won't soon forget.

Judicael added, "It was full of joy and intense moments that were really fun to be in."

For more information on Thompson Island Outward Bound, click here.