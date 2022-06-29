Watch CBS News
Local News

Third person arrested in Cambridgeside Galleria shooting

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAMBRIDGE - A third person has been arrested in the shooting near the Cambridgeside Galleria earlier in June.

Police said nearly 20 shell cases were found in the Hurley Street area. At least four cars and one building were hit.   

On Wednesday, police arrested Zachary Buchheit, 18, of Somerville, in connection with the incident.

Police said that Kent Burns, 21, Boston, was arrested at the scene and will face charges and Lennox Pierre-Louis, 20, Boston, was arrested in Somerville after a foot chase. All three men will face charges.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.