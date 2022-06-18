Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested after shots fired near Cambridgeside Galleria

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 arrested after shots fired near Cambridgeside Galleria
2 arrested after shots fired near Cambridgeside Galleria 00:24

CAMBRIDGE -- Two people were arrested after shots were fired near the Cambridgeside Galleria Saturday. Cambridge Police said the suspects are two Boston men in their 20s. 

One was arrested at the scene and the other was arrested by Somerville Police after a car crash and foot chase there. 

Police said nearly 20 shell cases were found in the Hurley Street area. At least four cars and one building were hit. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 18, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.