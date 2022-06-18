2 arrested after shots fired near Cambridgeside Galleria

CAMBRIDGE -- Two people were arrested after shots were fired near the Cambridgeside Galleria Saturday. Cambridge Police said the suspects are two Boston men in their 20s.

One was arrested at the scene and the other was arrested by Somerville Police after a car crash and foot chase there.

Police said nearly 20 shell cases were found in the Hurley Street area. At least four cars and one building were hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.