Thieves using USB cables to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles

MALDEN - A woman in Malden believes she may be the latest victim of a Kia TikTok challenge. The dangerous viral push involves stealing cars with just a USB cable.

"Before the cops came, I didn't know about the Kia Boyz," said Linda Ruperti, talking about the TikTok Challenge. "If it was able to be started with a phone charger, I would have bought a different vehicle."

Ruperti first noticed her car was missing on Valentine's Day morning. Certain models from Kia and Hyundai were built without an immobilizer. It is the part that determines whether the key in the ignition belongs to your car.

People have been able to steal cars with as little as a screwdriver and an iPhone charge cable. The trick only works on certain models that have a physical key, not a fob with a push to start.

In January, the issue became so rampant that State Farm temporarily stopped insuring certain Kia and Hyundai models.

In response, Kia and Hyundai have begun rolling out software updates on more than 8 million vehicles combined. The changes will extend the length of the car's alarm, and it will also require the key to be in the ignition to turn it on. Hyundai has already begun the update on certain models.

"Be gentle with her, she's my baby," pleaded Ruperti hoping her car will be returned, "Just bring her back nice and clean."

Linda Ruperti's stolen Kia SUV Linda Ruperti

Above is a picture of Ruperti's vehicle. If you have seen it, or know anything, please call Malden Police.

