"The Summer I Turned Pretty" movie set to film in Plymouth, Massachusetts this week

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" movie is set to film in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this week. The movie is a continuation of the series, set in the fictional Cape Cod town of Cousins Beach. The show follows Isabel (Belly) Conklin and her family as she navigates grief, adulthood, and a love triangle with two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, over the course of several years.

(From L) Actor Gavin Casalegno, who plays "Jeremiah Fisher"; actress Lola Tung, who plays "Isabel (Belly) Conklin"; and actor Christopher Briney, who plays "Conrad Fisher." GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/AFP via Getty Images)

The hit Amazon Prime series began in 2022 and ran for three seasons before coming to an end last September. The movie was announced at the season finale premiere in Paris.

Plymouth town officials said the movie will be filmed downtown on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Main Street and Court Street will be closed during the day, and Leyden Street will be closed to traffic from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The movie project is titled "Keeping Score" during filming. Massachusetts has been a focal point in the story, with the Fisher family living in Boston, though the TV series has never been filmed in the state.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" typically films in North Carolina, and filming has also been underway there since the end of April. There have been problems with fans visiting the set, disrupting filming and snapping photos of scenes to post online.

We love the excitement, but sharing locations and visiting set disrupts filming and creates real safety concerns for our cast and crew. We’re working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it’s ready to… pic.twitter.com/SDtGlwhGvg — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) May 5, 2026

"We're working hard to create a protected bubble to make the best movie possible. Please help us protect the magic of Cousins until it's ready to be shared," Amazon Prime said in a statement.

The plot of the movie is still unknown. However, fans predict that it will focus on the wedding between Conrad and Belly, played by Chris Briney and Lola Tung. There is no release date yet.