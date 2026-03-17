Students at The Learning Center for the Deaf in Massachusetts craft gifts for 55th anniversary gala

At the Learning Center for the Deaf in Framingham, Massachusetts, the pioneers in deaf education offer American Sign Language classes for kids, adults and grandparents, a K-12 school, audiology clinics and so much more.

They have so much to celebrate, but when it came time for the school's 50th anniversary, they couldn't. The gala got wiped out because of the pandemic.

But now, the school is getting ready for their 55th gala on April 15, which is the last night of National Deaf History Month.

Students there are on a mission to make sure it's an unforgettable night. In one classroom, the hum of a laser cutter broke the near silence of a computer and technology class. The teacher, Patrick Petronelli, who is deaf, spoke to the students in ASL about the gifts they would be putting together for every guest at the upcoming gala.

The students showed off their graphic design skills, creating logos for drink coasters, and cutting boards. Other students then inscribe them using the laser cutting machine.

"We wanted to make something special. We have 250 cutting boards," said Petronelli.

That classroom assignment is just one of the many special things happening at the school, all of it led by amazing educators like art teacher Amanda Hilleque.

"I was born profoundly deaf," Hilleque said. "I'm the only deaf person in my family. I was very fortunate that they learned sign language."

As a child, Hilleque got lots of support. She got a great education and was able to thrive, which is why she loves teaching at TLC.

"I was able to go to college, get a masters, and they saw a lot of potential in me. So I want to be able to give that to our future students," Hilleque said.

The mission at The Learning Center for the Deaf is to make sure all students have the chance to learn and celebrate their talents. No doubt, there will be plenty to celebrate everything the school has done over 55 incredible years at next month's gala.

All of the money raised at the gala will go toward all of the special services. For more information visit: www.tlcdeaf.org/55th-anniversary-gala