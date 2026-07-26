Massive fire destroys "The Dive," a popular floating restaurant and bar on Lake Winnipesaukee

A popular floating restaurant and bar for boaters on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire was destroyed during a massive fire on Saturday.

Flames broke out at "The Dive" just before 4 p.m.

According to New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey, no one was hurt in the fire. The business is considered a total loss. The boat was towed away from the scene of the fire.

The floating restaurant and bar was anchored at Smalls Cove sandbar in West Alton and was open for business at the time.

Video showed heavy smoke pouring from the vessel.

A fire at "The Dive" on Lake Winnipesaukee. Lisa Carney

Marine Patrol officers and firefighters from Alton, Gilford, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro responded to douse the flames. Fireboats were among the resources used.

Lake Winnipesaukee restaurant fire

The fire marshal's office is investigating, but Toomey said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

Investigators said they believe the fire started in the kitchen area. The owner of The Dive is cooperating with investigators, the fire marshal's office said.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) deployed booms around the vessel. Toomey said all onboard gasoline was consumed in the fire, and the diesel tank was not impacted. NHDES is monitoring cleanup efforts in the area.

It is still not clear how many people were on board when the fire broke out. Investigators are still interviewing witnesses.

Anyone who was on board The Dive and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at (603) 223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.

The Dive owner calls fire "absolutely heartbreaking"

Following the fire, The Dive's owner posted on social media that Saturday "has been the hardest day in our journey," adding that watching the business burn was "absolutely heartbreaking."

"What matters most, though, is that every single person made it off safely. For that, we are incredibly grateful," the business posted. "We also want to thank the true heroes who jumped into action. To those onboard who fought the fire, and to the many people who swam over with their own fire extinguishers to help save The Dive—you showed incredible courage and selflessness. We will never forget your efforts."

According to the Facebook post, The Dive has been in business for nine years. It had become a popular destination for boaters on Lake Winnipesaukee, which is located in central New Hampshire about 100 miles north of Boston.