The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for a fast-moving storm system arriving in the Boston area on Thanksgiving evening.

This will have some similarities to the storm which blew through Massachusetts last Sunday night.

It will be all rain. There are no snow or ice concerns.

It will be quick-moving, in and out in 6-to-12 hours.

Winds will be gusty, especially along the immediate coastline.

Tides are astronomically a bit higher for this storm, but it appears as though we will escape any big coastal flooding issues.

Morning clouds then afternoon rain and wind

We will see thickening clouds over the Boston area Thursday morning with very little sunshine.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There could be just a few light raindrops but otherwise, it will remain dry for all the turkey trots and high school football games.

The heavy downpours will push from south to north Thursday afternoon, arriving in and around the Boston area between 3 and 5 p.m. (A bit earlier to the south and a bit later to the north)

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

So, the ride home Thursday evening could get a bit gnarly with windswept rain.

The heaviest rain will last through about midnight and then quickly taper off and move out to sea.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

By dawn on Friday, the storm will be accelerating away from Massachusetts, leaving just a few leftover showers here and there.

In general, we expect between 1-to-3 inches of rain across southern New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Because this is all coming in a relatively short period of time, there is likely to be some localized flooding and ponding on roads.

Wind damage, possible power outages

There will be a gusty east-southeast wind during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Gusts will peak between 45 and 55 miles per hour along the immediate coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The strongest winds will be during Thursday evening, after sunset, through about midnight.

There could be just enough wind to cause some pockets of tree damage along with some isolated power outages.

Coastal flooding threat

Tides are very high (astronomically speaking) this week. During the midday high tides on Wednesday and Thursday (before the storm arrives) there is likely to be some minor coastal flooding and splashover just due to the King Tides.

Thankfully, the peak of the storm will come during a much lower tide cycle on Thursday night when forecast tides are nearly two feet lower than earlier in the day.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

For this reason, we do not expect more than some pockets of minor coastal flooding.

So, to summarize, it will be a quiet Thanksgiving morning and early afternoon. The later in the day, the better the chance of heavy rain and gusty winds developing. If you are planning to travel late in the day or at night, leave some extra time and take it slow.