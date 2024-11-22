Large storm could impact northeast around Thanksgiving. Here's what we know.

A sizable storm could impact the northeast toward the end of the Thanksgiving travel week. Here's the latest forecast from the WBZ NEXT Weather team.

BOSTON - Wouldn't you know it. After the driest 90-day stretch in recorded history, the weather pattern is taking a major right turn just in time for the Thanksgiving travel week of the year.

We "broke the ice" with a drought "denter" to finish this week. Many areas received more than an inch of rainfall Thursday and Thursday night and round two is on the way Friday night into Saturday.

As the rain tapers later on Saturday, the winds will begin to howl. Expect gusts between 25-45 mph all day Sunday.

Now for the all-important holiday week forecast:

Thanksgiving travel week forecast

Let's break down next week, day by day.

MONDAY:

The pick of the week (naturally) for the Boston area. The winds slacken off and we start the week with a mainly sunny, seasonal day. High temperatures will be near or slightly over 50 degrees.

Nationally, a few light rain showers through the Ohio Valley and upper Midwest. There could be some snow in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The big storm for the week comes ashore along the West Coast with some areas of heavy rain from Washington to California and some snow in the Mountains.

TUESDAY:

Locally, a rainy day in the Northeast. Periods of rain showers throughout the day, mainly light to moderate.

While there is a rain/shower threat for just about the entire East Coast, this is not expected to be a highly impactful system.

The highest rainfall totals will be up in northern New England (perhaps up to an inch), with a half inch or less in southern New England.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s in our area.

Nationally, it will be quite windy in the Upper Midwest (behind the area of rain).

The main storm will be traveling through the Rockies, bringing some rain and snow showers out that way.

WEDNESDAY:

Locally, a gusty day on the backside of Tuesday's storm. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s in southern New England. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times.

Nationally, the main event will now have moved into the central part of the country. It will be in the midst of getting its act together as it digs southward into northern Texas.

Expect some rain showers in the southern Plains and some accumulating snowfall in parts of Wyoming and Colorado.

THURSDAY:

Locally, a chilly day, much less windy than Wednesday. Some sun early with thickening clouds throughout the day. We could see some light precipitation late in the day, especially in southern-most areas.

Highs in the low 40s.

Nationally, the big storm continues to strengthen and grow larger in size and impact.

Rain is expected across much of the South, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states.

Some light snow may break out late in the day on the northern fringes.

Possible storm Friday after Thanksgiving

This is the day to watch next week in the Northeast and the most likely timeframe for the arrival of the main storm system in our area.

It is simply too early as of this writing to give a detailed forecast. Right now, we are in the "mid-range" which is the timeframe when we are mostly monitoring trends in the models and working on different scenarios.

The scenarios range from another rainstorm (with snow in the higher elevations) ...

To a significant coastal storm for southern New England (with accumulating snowfall closer to home) ...

To a much flatter wave and southern storm track which would result in a fringe or miss.

All we can say for now is that the models are consistently showing a sizeable storm in our vicinity and the odds do favor some precipitation late next week.

Obviously, as we get closer we will hone in on all the details.

As always, we will keep you posted every step of the way. Stay with WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston for the very latest.