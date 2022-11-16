More people traveling for Thanksgiving and they'll be paying more too

BOSTON - Thanksgiving is just over a week away and AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel for the holiday, most of them by car.

But this year, with inflation soaring, it's turning out to be expensive.

Nationwide, gas prices are 10-percent higher than last year. In Massachusetts, the average price is 12-percent higher compared to a year ago.

And if you plan to fly, that's going to cost you too. Airfare is 43-percent more expensive than this time last year.

If you plan on flying next week, consider catching a ride. Airports are already worried about running out of reserved parking. Logan is encouraging you to use public transit and Logan Express.

