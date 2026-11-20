Registers are ringing and shopping carts are full. The Thanksgiving Day rush is underway at Market Basket in Waltham, Massachusetts, where the parking lot was packed Friday afternoon.

Most shoppers say they are paying close attention to how much they are spending as grocery prices remain higher than normal, putting pressure on families. "I can't think of one thing in the last year that hasn't increased," one shopper said.

In fact, a poll conducted by The Kitchen Table Project, a global strategy group, found that grocery prices are unfair and changing the way people shop. The poll found 78% of shoppers are buying more store brands, 72% use coupons and loyalty programs, and 67% are buying fewer snacks.

"It feels like it's up 50% in the last five years," Rich Earthrowl said of prices.

To save money, Jennifer Gurvits says she's being strategic in what and where she buys her groceries. "Normally I buy my ducks here. I didn't buy them here because I found them cheaper at Costco," she said.

This will be Joelle Keuchkarian's first Thanksgiving she's hosting in many years. She has 12 people coming to her house. She shops at Market Basket because she feels this is where she can get the best deals. "So far so good. Some of the prices seem a little inflated, but everything else seems to be just about average," she said.

Earthrowl said he spent more than he was expecting to. "Family of four, $180," he said. "I was expecting $140. And I was counting and it just went up way more than I thought it was going to go."