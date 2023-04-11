Video shows driver trying to run down 2 women in Tewksbury yard

TEWKSBURY – Police say a man who broke into a Tewksbury home Monday night was captured on video driving through a yard as he attempted to run down two women.

Tommy Moges, 22, of Everett, is facing a laundry list of charges. They include breaking and entering, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Tewksbury police were initially called to a home on River Road. The homeowner said an unknown man broke in, and ran off when confronted.

While responding, police received another report of an erratic driver near where the break-in happened.

Police said that after breaking into the home, Moges allegedly tried to run over a woman on Mount Joy Drive. Video allegedly shows Moges in a Honda CRV driving through a yard in an attempt to hit her.

Tewksbury police said that woman was able to get out of the way.

Video then allegedly captures Moges continuing through the yard and hitting a second woman in the leg with his car. She was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Police said Moges hit a rock wall in the yard, then sped off.

Moges was quickly identified as the suspect in the incident. Everett police arrested him a short time later at his home.

"We are thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident," Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus said. "I am grateful for our officers who responded quickly, conducted a thorough investigation, and promptly made an arrest."

Moges was arraigned in Lowell District Court.

Randy Bowlby lives in the neighborhood where the wild scene played out.

"We were in the house and we saw the lights of the firetruck come by. We came out and there were police cars out here and some neighbors. Just trying to find out what happened," Bowlby said.