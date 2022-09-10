Tewksbury man killed in I-495 crash

BOXBORO – A Tewksbury man died Friday after a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro.

Massachusetts State Police said 60-year-old Steven Michaud crashed around 4:30 p.m. on I-495 North.

Police said Michaud's 2014 Audi A6 left the road and crashed into trees in the median.

Michaud was taken by helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside but did not survive.

No further information is currently available.