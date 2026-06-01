2 teens were "super scared" after suspicious man allegedly took photos of them at Tewksbury bus stop

Two teenagers were waiting for their school bus in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, when they said a man arrived and began to take photos of them.

It happened at the corner of Lee Street and Farmer Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday morning. Home surveillance video showed the man pulling up in a car as the teens turned around and began to walk away. The car then allegedly followed 14-year-old JJ and 13-year-old Brielle down the street.

"I was super scared. I had never seen anything like that before. I had no clue what was gonna happen to me, so I just ran," JJ said.

The man then allegedly got out of the car and stood outside of Brielle's home, taking more photos.

"I just saw the guy out there, and then my mom told me, ' Take a picture of him," she said.

Tewksbury Police are investigating.

She captured this image of the suspicious man before he got back in his old Ford Escape and left.

Police said that while they don't know if a crime has been committed, they are "committed to figuring out what was going on." They have been speaking with residents in the neighborhood and combing the area.

Both Brielle and JJ said they are extremely glad they ran for safety.

"It just felt weird. This is something that should not be going on right now," Brielle said.

Tewksbury Police have asked one of their detectives, who works with the FBI task force, to assist in identifying the man using photo and video technology.