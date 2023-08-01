Watch CBS News
Teens arrested, charged with assaulting, injuring Boston Police at Dorchester shopping plaza

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Half a dozen teens are facing charges for allegedly assaulting Boston Police officers.

Police received several calls about the group loitering and causing problems at South Bay Center in Dorchester on Monday night. When the officers approached the group, they said, some of the teens assaulted the officers and others threw rocks, hitting officers and shattering cruiser windows.

Several officers received injuries that were not life-threatening, and six males ranging in age from 14 to 16 were arrested. They will be arraigned in juvenile court.

First published on August 1, 2023 / 3:18 PM

