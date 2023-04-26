Teenager wanted for stealing pride flag off Stratham Community Church in Stratham, New Hampshire
STRATHAM, N.H. - Police are looking for the teenager who they believe stole a pride flag off a church in Stratham, New Hampshire.
This first happened back on March 31. A witness saw a teenager grab the flag off the Stratham Community Church, then get into a blue Honda Pilot. Police believe another teenager was driving.
The church replaced the flag but it vanished again last week. Police are now investigating if both thefts are linked.
