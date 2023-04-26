Teenager wanted for stealing pride flag off Stratham Community Church in Stratham, New Hampshire

Teenager wanted for stealing pride flag off church in Stratham, NH

STRATHAM, N.H. - Police are looking for the teenager who they believe stole a pride flag off a church in Stratham, New Hampshire.

This first happened back on March 31. A witness saw a teenager grab the flag off the Stratham Community Church, then get into a blue Honda Pilot. Police believe another teenager was driving.

Police said the suspect got into this car, possibly driven by another teenager. Stratham, NH Police

The church replaced the flag but it vanished again last week. Police are now investigating if both thefts are linked.