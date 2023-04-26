Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager wanted for stealing pride flag off Stratham Community Church in Stratham, New Hampshire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Teenager wanted for stealing pride flag off church in Stratham, NH
Teenager wanted for stealing pride flag off church in Stratham, NH 00:25

STRATHAM, N.H. - Police are looking for the teenager who they believe stole a pride flag off a church in Stratham, New Hampshire.

This first happened back on March 31. A witness saw a teenager grab the flag off the Stratham Community Church, then get into a blue Honda Pilot. Police believe another teenager was driving.

creative-clean-5-630pm-20230426-frame-64791.jpg
Police said the suspect got into this car, possibly driven by another teenager. Stratham, NH Police

The church replaced the flag but it vanished again last week. Police are now investigating if both thefts are linked.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 5:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.