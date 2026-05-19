Unresponsive teenage boy pulled from pond in Andover, Massachusetts

An unresponsive teenage boy was pulled from a pond in Andover, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon. It happened at Field Pond in Harold Parker State Forest at about 4:30 p.m. near Farrwood Drive.

When Andover Police officers and firefighters arrived, they found several boys who were on the opposite shoreline yelling to them. They were attempting to direct them to where the boy was last seen before he went underwater.

First responders went into the water with a paddleboard and made their way out to the area where the boy was last seen. The boy was found about 25 feet from shore, submerged in about 10-12 feet of water.

The boy was pulled from the pond and taken back to shore on the paddleboard. Andover Police said they immediately began lifesaving procedures.

The boy was transported to Lawrence General Hospital and then to a Boston hospital by Medflight.

The incident remains under investigation, and no other information has been released.