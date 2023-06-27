Ted Williams Tunnel closure delays response to East Boston fire

BOSTON - The Boston Fire Department said the overnight closure of the Ted Williams tunnel made it difficult to respond to a fire in East Boston early Tuesday morning.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement of a three-story building on Meridan Street.

Deputy Chief Steven Shaffer briefs the media on the 3 alarm Fire on Meridian St. East Boston. There are no injuries to report , the building was unoccupied. BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. Detail companies will remain on scene checking for hot spots. pic.twitter.com/umVDoxgHd6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2023

"On arrival, companies saw smoke showing from behind the boarded-up window on the second floor," Boston Deputy Fire Chief Steven Schaffer said. "Turns out, the heaviest fire was in the basement. Investigation Unit is still in there trying to determine the cause of origin, but it appears to have started down below."

Firefighters were unable to use the stairs due to low visibility as heavy smoke came from the back lower part of the building. They said obstacles in the basement made it hard to access, so they had to go through the top floors - all while dealing with pouring rain, thunder and lightning.

No one was hurt. The first floor of the building houses a restaurant, which has been in the neighborhood for 30 years, and the rest of the building is vacant.

The Ted Williams Tunnel closure is one of several tunnel closures planned in the city during the summer. Starting July 5, the Sumner Tunnel will close seven days a week for two months.