Massport asks travelers not to drive to Logan Airport during Sumner Tunnel closure

EAST BOSTON - People who live in East Boston have dealt with a year's worth of weekend closures of the Sumner Tunnel. Starting July 5, that tunnel will close seven days a week for two months. State and local officials are working overtime to get out the word that the closure's impacts will be far reaching.

"It's going to be tough," said Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta. The democrat was raised in East Boston and represents both sides of the Sumner Tunnel with East Boston and the North End in her jurisdiction.

Coletta spoke on the concern over the impacts the closure will have when it comes to back up on local streets. "I hear this every single day from my constituents. They call my office, they email me. I walk a lot and drive sometimes, and I see the backup myself," Coletta said. "Just with any transit network, people try to find the path of least resistance, and with Waze and Google Maps they tell you the fastest way is through East Boston."

On Tuesday, Massport spoke to WBZ-TV about the expected delays for people coming in and out of Logan International Airport by car.

"Traffic congestion around the airport is going to be very challenging," said Massport's Ed Freni. "Any way you can think of to get here without using your car would be very helpful."

Freni said the airport is already in its summer stride. More than 150,000 people come in and out of Logan every day during the summer rush, according to Freni. "If we can reduce the number of vehicles coming to the airport by taking mass transit and other ways to get here would be good for everybody," Freni said.

Massport is asking travelers to take advantage of other options such as the MBTA's Blue or Silver lines, one of the Ferry's to the airport, or a Park & Ride. The MBTA announced the Blue Line would be free to use during the Sumner Tunnel closure.

The Sumner Tunnel is roughly 100 years old and has not undergone serious repair work. MassDOT is investing $160 million into the revamp of the tunnel.

"Anybody who traverses it will tell you it is in desperate need of some love," said Coletta. "It needs repairs. It needs maintenance to make it safe to utilize for the next 100 years."

The Sumner Tunnel will close starting July 5 and will remain closed until August 31. At that point, it will return to weekend closures until next summer.