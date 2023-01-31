2 teens arrested after triple stabbing near TechBoston Academy in Dorchester

BOSTON – Two arrests have been made after three students were stabbed Monday near TechBoston Academy in Dorchester.

The stabbing happened around 2:45 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets.

All three people who were stabbed had non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police arrested 18-year-old Deionte Wall and a 15-year-old boy near Ashmont Station.

Wall was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

The 15-year-old is also expected to be arraigned on assault charges.