2 teens arrested after triple stabbing near TechBoston Academy in Dorchester
BOSTON – Two arrests have been made after three students were stabbed Monday near TechBoston Academy in Dorchester.
The stabbing happened around 2:45 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets.
All three people who were stabbed had non-life threatening injuries.
Boston police arrested 18-year-old Deionte Wall and a 15-year-old boy near Ashmont Station.
Wall was charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
The 15-year-old is also expected to be arraigned on assault charges.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.