3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Three people were stabbed in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets. 

Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA. 

No other information has been released.  

First published on January 30, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

