3 people stabbed near school in Dorchester
BOSTON - Three people were stabbed in Dorchester Monday afternoon. Boston Police said it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Armandine and Washington streets.
Boston Police said the three people who were stabbed had non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The area is right near TechBoston Academy, a playground, and a YMCA.
No other information has been released.
