Team Impact families get front row seat to Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO – Four Team Impact families got a front row seat to the excitement of Patriots training camp Thursday. The kids lit up with each whistle, catch and tackle.

Team Impact families

Team Impact matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams.

"It's super fun," said Joe Saref, a seven-year-old Team Impact match with Bryant University Men's Lacrosse.

It's a quick escape from the doctor's visits and medical treatments. Each Team Impact kid is battling a chronic illness, like nine-year-old Julian "JuJu" Leite.

"I have sickle cell," JuJu said.

"He can't play football because of the impact," JuJu's father, Ryan Leite, said. "It's good for them to embrace him at this young age and instill this passion in him."

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signs autographs after practice. CBS Boston

It made the moment meeting another JuJu, Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster – even more special.

"You're JuJu, too? Hey, there you go," Smith-Schuster said. "I'm the first JuJu because I'm older."

"It does so much for the kids, but for the student athletes too which is really cool," Patriots' David Andrews said. "At the core, that's what sports is about."

Patriots players feel the impact

The pros on the field like Andrews and Josh Uche have something to learn from these resilience matches like Ayden, Damian, Joe and JuJu.

"It feels good to be able to lift their days by saying hello and signing some autographs," Uche said.

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche with children from Team Impact. CBS Boston

It's a simple gesture that makes such an impact for these kids and their parents.

"Right after this we have a medical appointment, so this takes us away from the routine and having to go to the doctors," said Gaby Luna Herrera, mother to seven-year-old Damian who's matched with Dean College Men's Volleyball.

It's a moment of fun. A time for these kids to just be a kid thanks to the New England Patriots and Team Impact.

"It's JuJu's (Smith-Schuster) arm sleeve," JuJu Leite said holding his new souvenir. "My favorite part was this part. No doubt."