TD Bank closing 6 branches in Massachusetts

TD Bank is closing 38 branches, including six of its stores in Massachusetts.

"As we evaluate how customers interact with us and the channels they use, this includes examining our physical store network and looking for opportunities to best serve our customers through an optimal mix of convenient TD Bank locations and digital banking products and services," TD Bank said in a statement.

The company, which is the 10th largest bank in the country, said it "remains committed to Massachusetts."

Where are TD Bank stores closing in Massachusetts?

The TD Bank branches closing in Massachusetts are located at:

860 South Main St in Bradford

465 North Main St. in East Longmeadow



420 Franklin St. in Framingham

50 Holyoke St. in Holyoke

547 Broadway in Methuen

2345 Main St. in Tewksbury

The affected branches will close on June 5. Customers at those locations have already been notified.

There are TD bank locations in 149 Massachusetts cities and towns, according to the bank's website. A TD Bank community store will open in Boston's Nubian Square this May.

TD Bank fined billions in 2024

In October of 2024, federal authorities said TD Bank would pay more than $3 billion in penalties after breaking U.S. money laundering rules .

According to the Department of Justice, TD Bank had "long-term, pervasive and systemic deficiencies" in its anti-money laundering policies and controls over a 10-year period.

Regulators said it failed to monitor $18.3 trillion in customer activity, leading to extensive money laundering.