Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate $1 million to Rhode Island food bank ahead of wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a $1 million donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank ahead of their wedding at Madison Square Garden.

It was one of more than a dozen charities across the county to receive a donation from Swift and Kelce. The beloved couple donated around $26 million to 20 different charities, including: Feeding America, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the ASPCA, the pediatric cancer program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and more food banks across the country.

The food bank said they were "overjoyed" by the donation and that need in Rhode Island is "at an all-time high."

In honor of their wedding, @taylorswift13 & @tkelce donated an extraordinary $1M to Rhode Island Community Food Bank! We're overjoyed, as need in RI is at an all-time high. Funds will help stock food for our 137 member agencies. 🫶#TaylorSwift #Swiftie @FeedingAmerica pic.twitter.com/XPeVsz3ZUh — RI Food Bank (@RIFoodBank) July 2, 2026

Melissa Cherny from the Rhode Island Food Bank said that the money will help them continue their mission.

"For those three weeks, because of Travis and Taylor, people will have food on their tables," Cherny said.

Taylor Swift and Rhode Island

Swift has had a long-standing connection to Rhode Island.

In 2013, she bought the historic home of composer and socialite Rebecca Harkness in Westerly, Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift's home in Westerly, RI on Aug. 22, 2021. Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The iconic pop star also wrote a song about the mansion on her 2020 album "folklore" titled "the last great american dynasty," detailing Harkness' experience in the home "before it was bought by me."

It was speculated that the wedding would take place at the star's home in Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

The donations came on the eve of their speculated wedding at the world's most famous arena. Over 1,000 guests are expected to attend the nuptials, which are scheduled to begin around 3:30 p.m., according to CBS News sources. The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 6:30 p.m. The wedding could continue into the early morning hours.

While the guest list is unknown, Swift's friend list is packed full of A-listers, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Knicks, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Streets around Madison Square Garden will be closed with private security in place to help protect the event from the fans expected to camp outside for a glimpse of the stars. Details about the wedding are ultimately under tight lip, but dusty rose curtains could be seen being placed by windows at MSG, beginning the spectacular transformation of MSG.

Swift has also mentioned the venue in one of her songs on her "Red" album. The "Lucky One" lyric reads, "They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere. Chose the rose garden over Madison Square."

For more information about the anticipated wedding, click here.