Taylor Swift attends Kansas City Chiefs game, boosting sales of Travis Kelce jerseys 400%

Taylor Swift isn't just sending Eras Tour merchandise flying off shelves, she's now boosting sales of NFL apparel, too.

Swift attended a Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears Sunday to show her support for NFL star, Travis Kelce, amid speculation that the two are dating. The pop princess' appearance at the game sent sales of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's No. 87 jersey soaring roughly 400%.

Taylor Swift is seen next to Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, during Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. / Getty Images

"Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top 5 selling NFL players and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com," a Fanatics spokesperson told the Associated Press via email.

Swift, a long-time Philadelphia Eagles fan, watched the Chiefs face off against the Bears from Kelce's suite at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The pop princess donned a Chiefs windbreaker and cheered on her rumored beau alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. Swift and the two-time Super Bowl champion were spotted leaving the stadium together.

Swift's Midas touch

Taylor Swift's Eras World Tour, which kicked off in March, is on track to become one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time. The concert tour's North American ticket sales alone could gross $2.2 billion, according to survey data from research firm QuestionPro that CNN cited. A movie of the tour, which will premiere in October, is expected to rake in $75 million during its opening at the box office in the U.S., data from The National Research Group shows.

But the sold-out performances aren't just making Swift rich. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, Swift's Eras Tour boosted travel and tourism in the region, with the city's hotels recording higher revenue during the month of Swift's Philadelphia performances than during any other month since the onset of the pandemic. Swift's visit even pushed up some hotel room's prices to more than $400 per night, one local news outlets reported.

This isn't the first time a pop star has lifted prices. In May, Beyonce single-handedly bumped up Sweden's inflation 0.2% by playing two shows there, an economist told the Financial Times.

Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. / Getty Images

The NFL is embracing the social media hype surrounding Swift's trip to Arrowhead. On Tuesday, the NFL's bio on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, momentarily read "NFL (Taylor's Version)" alongside a photo of Swift and Donna Kelce watching Sunday's game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.