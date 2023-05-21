Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift wrapping up Foxboro leg of 'The Eras Tour' with sold out Sunday show

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Taylor Swift and fans brave rain for second concert at Gillette Stadium
Taylor Swift and fans brave rain for second concert at Gillette Stadium 02:50

FOXBORO – Taylor Swift's time in Foxboro is officially coming to a close.

The pop superstar is wrapping up her three nights of sold out concerts with a Sunday night show at Gillette Stadium.

When Sunday's show is concluded, the string of concerts will have drawn just shy of 200,000 fans over three nights.

The weather for the finale is expected to be ideal. Temperatures should be in the 70s on Sunday, with sunshine aplenty.

That wasn't the case for Saturday night's show. Fans danced their way through a rainy, windy, and cold evening, but still made the most of the experience.

Swift seems to have been enjoying her time in Foxboro. On Friday she called Gillette Stadium "the most joyful place on earth."

After wrapping up the Foxboro leg of her tour, Swift heads to East Rutherford, New Jersey for three nights at MetLife Stadium.

