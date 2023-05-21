Taylor Swift and fans brave rain for second concert at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - It was a rainy Saturday as 65,000 people showed up for the sold-out night two of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium.

Rain or shine the show must go on.

"Bring it on, let it pour," said one Swiftie.

Night two went off without a hitch, despite driving rain and heavy traffic for fans flocking to Foxboro. Swifties sat in a miles-long line along Route 1 some even without tickets, hoping to get lucky.

As the show began, a storm over Gillette was the likely reason for tear drops or more like rain drops on Taylor's guitar, forcing fans to cover elaborate outfits in ponchos. But that didn't stop the loyal fandom from dancing in the storm in their best dress, "Fearless."

"I'll do anything to see Taylor," said one young fan.

Some concert goers were seeing Swift for the first time and some were seeing the artist they know "All Too Well."

"I was with this one five years ago and now we're back," said Patty Kenney, who was at the show with her three children.

Heavy traffic is almost a guarantee as fans start filing out of Gillette stadium but for Swifties it's worth it, even in the rain.

Swift's thirteenth show at Gillette Stadium is on Sunday and the weather is expected to be much nicer than Saturday. Fans are urged to get to the stadium early due to heavy traffic on Route 1. Gillette Stadium is asking anyone who doesn't have a ticket to not come, as it will be very crowded already.