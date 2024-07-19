Taylor Swift impersonator wows young audiences at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, NH – At first glance, the "Fearless" performances at Canobie Lake Park look and sound like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

"I started to cry when she first came out," said six-year-old Skylar, a diehard Swiftie.

Taylor Swift fans are "Enchanted" by the blonde hair, the red lipstick and dance moves -- the performer even has some of the youngest spectators thinking it's the real Taylor Swift in New Hampshire.

"I love her! I'm her number one fan," Skylar said.

Young fans are impressed

From the singing to her outfits, the young fans are impressed.

"She's really good! I thought she was going to lip sync," one fan told WBZ. "I'm sure she puts in a lot of work," said another.

The Taylor Swift impersonator, we'll call her June (Taylor's Version), said she loves seeing the crowd sing along to each song.

"June" performs at a Taylor Swift tribute show at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire. CBS Boston

"Oh I'm just so happy they're having a good time," June said. The New Englander is putting her own twist to the pop superstar's performances.

"I kind of want to present enough of the package that people can suspend reality for a minute," she said. "Maybe if they sit in the back, close one eye, squint the other – they might feel like they're at the Eras Tour."

Performance draws fans to amusement park

The Tribute to the Music of Taylor Swift has gone viral on TikTok, with millions of views and thousands of comments praising the jaw-dropping resemblance – drawing fans to the park.

"This is a whole other world for me, I'm just so grateful that people see it for what it is. It's all in good fun, it's all in good faith," June said.

People have even come from out of state to see the performer.

"From Florida, Nebraska," she said.

Some of Taylor and June's youngest fans are enjoying the performances.

"I think that's one of the funnest things I've done in my life," said a girl from Massachusetts who was seen dancing to the music.

For diehard Swifties, this is the closest these young fans will get to the real Taylor.

You can catch the tribute show through Sept. 2 every day except Tuesdays.