Taylor Swift fans at Gillette Stadium include Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

FOXBORO – Nearly 200,000 people headed to Foxboro this weekend to see Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour." Among them was a man who spends plenty of time at Gillette Stadium.

Mac Jones had front row seats for the show, and was dressed for the occasion in a Taylor Swift hat.

Jones attended the concert with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, who posted photos from the Friday night show.

Jones wasn't the only Patriot in attendance this weekend. Bill Belichick was also spotted in the crowd.

The quarterback is set to get back to work on the field Monday when the Patriots hold OTAs in Foxboro.

According to reports, Jones has had a strong offseason after a disappointing 2022 season. Mike Giardi tweeted that teammates and coaches have described Jones as "confident" and "Ready to remind you (media/fans) why he was a playoff QB in year one."