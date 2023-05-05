Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift concert train tickets to Gillette Stadium sold out fast, MBTA says

BOSTON — Commuter rail train tickets to Taylor Swift's concerts at Gillette Stadium later this month sold out Friday about as fast as the tickets to the shows.

Tickets for trains to the stadium for all three shows on May 19, 20 and 21 were gone within hours after they went on sale Friday morning. That left many fans scrambling to figure out how they're getting to the shows.

Some fans on Twitter asked the MBTA to add more trains or release more tickets, but the T said they have no plans to do either.

The MBTA announced its commuter rail concert services in March, with trains going to Gillette Stadium for shows throughout the summer from Boston and Providence.

May 5, 2023

