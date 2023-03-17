MBTA to run trains from Boston and Providence to Gillette Stadium concerts

FOXBORO — If you're going to a concert at Gillette Stadium this summer, you don't have to drive, according to the MBTA.

The T announced it will run the commuter rail from Boston and Providence to Gillette for these concerts:

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour: May 19*, 20, 21

Ed Sheeran's + - = ÷ x Tour: July 1

Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour: July 22

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour: August 1*

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour: August 24*

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks: September 23

*Service from Boston only

Roundtrip tickets will be sold for $20 each and can be purchased two weeks prior to the show. For concerts with multiple dates, tickets will go on sale two weeks before the first show. Tickets for each train will be sold separately and regular commuter rail tickets and passes cannot be used.

Special event trains from Boston will leave from South Station and will stop at Back Bay and Dedham before reaching the stadium. Providence trains will stop at Attleboro and Mansfield before arriving in Foxboro.

Train schedules haven't been released yet, but the T says each train will to arrive at Gillette an hour before the concerts start and leave 30 minutes after each ends. For more information, visit the MBTA's website.