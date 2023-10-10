Taunton woman accused of driving drunk, crashing into Dighton police cruiser

TAUNTON - A Taunton woman was arrested for allegedly driving drunk after a crash with a Dighton police cruiser Monday night.

Taunton police say 30-year-old Michelle Sousa was driving a Honda CRV that crossed the double yellow line and struck the cruiser in the area of Winthrop and Burt Streets at about 8:55 p.m.

The Dighton police officer was responding to a call for service and had his blue lights activated, investigators said.

A Dighton Police cruiser struck by alleged drunk driver in Taunton Taunton Police

The crash ripped the driver-side door off the cruiser and the airbags were deployed. The Honda CRV also had significant damage. Officers say they found a half-empty bottle of liquor on the driver's side of Sousa's car.

The Dighton police officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released. Sousa was treated at the hospital and then taken to the Taunton police station.

Sousa faces several charges including OUI, speeding and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.