Taunton neighbors say South Coast Rail project brought unwanted noise, "rotten egg" smell

When trains started moving into Taunton, Massachusetts on the new South Coast Rail last March, neighbors say it brought loud noises and horrible smells.

"It smells like a rotten egg, that diesel smell sometimes," resident Paulo Monteiro said.

He also says his nights have become sleepless. "The trains run from 4:30 a.m. to about 1:30, 1:15 a.m. So, we only really get like three hours of rest," Monteiro said.

Living on Debra Drive has changed drastically thanks to unwanted horns and vibrations.

"The whole house shakes, and you try to sleep, and you can feel the vibration in the bed," said resident Kathleen Olson.

Olson says the only thing shielding her from the train is a chain linked fence in her backyard. "They just put this fence up when they started construction on the railroad tracks," Olson said.

This isn't the first time that these residents have shared their concerns. Some say that they've called city officials, started petitions and called the MBTA service line.

"They say they're working on it, they're working on it," Monteiro said. "Here we are."

"We want some sort of a sound barrier," Olson said.

Some neighbors declined noise mitigation

The MBTA sent WBZ-TV a statement saying they're investigating odor complaints and conducting upcoming noise assessment tests. They also added that, "a number of eligible homeowners declined noise mitigation, which would have provided such items as acoustic windows or doors and mini-splits."

Monteiro said he knows the train station is not going to go away, but he wants his concerns to be heard. "We've been here 33 years and in Taunton for 50 years," Monteiro said. "Yeah, we can move but we really don't want to."

The South Coast Rail project connected a large part of southeastern Massachusetts with South Station in Boston for the first time in 65 years.