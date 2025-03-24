Watch CBS News
MBTA's South Coast Rail commuter line finally begins service for southeastern Massachusetts

The MBTA's long-awaited South Coast commuter rail line finally began service Monday. It connects a large part of southeastern Massachusetts with South Station in Boston for the first time in 65 years.

Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford were the only big cities within 50 miles of Boston that didn't have a commuter rail line to Boston, according to the state.

The line begins with two branches, one in Fall River and the other in New Bedford, which link up at a new station in East Taunton.

From there, the South Coast Rail joins onto the exiting Middleboro-Lakeville line, which has been renamed the Fall River-New Bedford line. That will still end at South Station.

mbta.jpg
The stations on the MBTA's New South Coast rail line CBS Boston

The trips will take riders about an hour-and-a-half to get from end to end. There are some schedule adjustments, and you can find them on the MBTA's website.

The Middleboro-Lakeville station has been renamed Lakeville station. The T said regular commuter rail service will move to the new Middleboro station on Grove Street starting Monday. The Lakeville station will now be used only for seasonal CapeFlyer trains.

South Coast Rail free for March

To celebrate, the MBTA said all trips starting from any of the six new stations on the South Coast Rail will be free for the rest of March. Weekend rides and parking will be free until April 27.

"It's just so much less stress. You know, I still have to take a couple of T trains when I get there, but it's so much less stressful," said Middleboro resident Jennifer Bryant.

"Driving is terrible. Parking's free for two months," said commuter Mike Kelley. "So, give it a shot."

The MBTA hopes to get on a regular schedule where the trains will run every 70 minutes on weekdays and every two hours on weekends.

