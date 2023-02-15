Tatum, Smart taken off Celtics' injury report; Derrick White probable vs. Pistons

BOSTON -- The Celtics got some good news on the injury front Wednesday afternoon. Several pieces of good news, actually.

For starters, Boston will have the bulk of its starting five on the floor against the Pistons in the final game ahead of the All-Star break. Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford were all removed from the injury list after all three missed Tuesday night's overtime loss in Milwaukee.

The Celtics had none of their usual starters on the floor when they tipped off against the Bucks on Tuesday. Despite that, the backup C's held a double-digit lead in the third quarter and took the Bucks to overtime before falling 131-125.

Robert Williams, who played just 13 minutes off the bench Tuesday night, is listed as questionable with a left knee sprain for Wednesday, while Jaylen Brown remains out with the facial fracture he suffered last week. But the news is good on the Derrick White front as well, as he's listed as probable for Wednesday after remaining in Milwaukee Tuesday night to see an ear specialist.

White was banged up early in the second quarter Tuesday night, but played 43 minutes and led all Boston scorers with 27 points. He's been one of the C's best players since Smart went down last month with an ankle injury, and earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors for his strong play last week.

Now the Celtics will be able to throw out a backcourt of both Smart and White against Detroit. Smart hasn't played since Jan. 21, but will have a chance to knock off some rust against the last-place Pistons ahead of the break.

While Brown remains out, he's expected to be back shortly after the break with a protective mask. After Wednesday night, the Celtics will be off until Feb. 23, when they visit the Pacers in Indiana.

While the rest of the team gets a nice rest, Tatum will be in Utah to participate in the 3-point contest and Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.