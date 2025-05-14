Tariffs increasing school construction costs in Massachusetts, "blows up the budget"

It's an exciting time for the city of Watertown, building a new high school being touted as the most environmentally friendly school in the country. But there are words coming from Watertown city council President Mark Sideris that are unexpected. "It's a major headache, it's a major, major headache," Sideris said.

He says it's because of tariffs impacting the solar panels for the project that are coming from China. "The solar panels were approximately $1 million round numbers. If there was a 145% tariff, we would go to to $2.45 million, which completely blows up the budget," said Sideris.

Students in modular classrooms

Students have spent the past three years off site in modular classrooms with an anticipated opening date at the new high school in April of 2026.

"I think any delay for any reason would be disappointing, but that's mainly because we're just excited to see the new building," said Watertown High School Principal Joel Giacobozzi.

The city is looking at the possibility of a new solar panel vendor outside of China to help with costs, but now it has to be the right fit. "They may not be able to give us our panels and they may not be able to give us panels in time to open for April 26 potential opening," said Sideris.

25% tariff on steel shipment

It's the same pain being felt at the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin, now constructing a new school to replace the current outdated facility. A steel shipment from Canada is due in two weeks, with an unanticipated 25% tariff that adds nearly $2 million to the bottom line.

"If we need more money, it's a problem," said Brian Mushnick, building committee chairman. "I can't go back to the stakeholders and say it's the tariffs, we need $8 million more."

Voters in 11 communities approved the budget for the project that has no wiggle room. "It makes us very nervous. Very, very nervous," said Mushnick.

"Impossible to price" new school project

Watertown has other plans after the high school, a new middle school and preparing that budget now has become difficult.

"It's impossible to price it, because we don't know what tariffs are going to do when we're ready to build it potentially in the next year or so," said Sideris.

These communities say they've made a promise to their students, and they don't want it broken by the uncertain math of tariffs.