Target, Kohl's offering discounts for teachers and school staff

Teachers have an opportunity to save some cash if they want to get a head start on back-to-school shopping this summer.

Kohl's is offering a 25% discount on purchases for educators and school staff in-store from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. A valid school ID must be shown to get the deal.

The offer can't be combined with other discounts like Kohl's Cash coupons. Certain brands like Sephora and Crocs are excluded - click here for more information.

Meanwhile, Target is running an extended version of its popular Teacher Prep Event from Sunday, July 17 through Sept. 10. Teachers will be able to save 15% "on school supplies and more."

"All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible," Target says.

