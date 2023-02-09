Tammy Mutasa CBS Boston

Tammy Mutasa was honored to join the WBZ News team as a multi-skilled journalist in January 2023. With all of her family living on the East Coast, she is to call Boston home.

Tammy is a two-time Emmy Award Winning Reporter for Breaking News and Spot News.

She previously worked for KOMO News in Seattle for five years where she reported for their accountability franchise called "Operation Crime and Justice." She also covered everything from the Coronavirus Pandemic, tumultuous protests following the death of George Floyd, catastrophic natural disasters, and many stories that have drawn national attention.

Before Seattle, Tammy worked at WLWT-TV in Cincinnati and KXAS-NBC 5 in Dallas. She was also a News Associate at NBC News in New York and a One-Woman-Band reporter at New York 1 News.

Tammy is an avid volunteer. She is currently a member of the Junior League of Boston.

Tammy received her Bachelors' Degree in Journalism from the University of Texas. She holds her Master's in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia University in New York.

When Tammy is not at work chasing stories, she can be found spending time with her family and friends, drinking wine, hiking, or on an airplane.