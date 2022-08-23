Tailgating costs this football season higher than ever before due to inflation, economists say

FOXBORO – Heading to a Patriots game this season? You can expect to pay more than years past thanks to inflation.

Economists said rising prices mean tailgating costs will be higher than ever before.

Chicken, like wings, is 17% more expensive than last year. Beef is up 10% and condiments like ketchup, relish, and mustard, all saw double-digit increases this year.

Economists recommend considering investing in a better TV instead of spending the money on a single game.