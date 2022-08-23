Watch CBS News
Local News

Tailgating costs this football season higher than ever before due to inflation, economists say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Inflation expected to raise tailgating costs this football season
Inflation expected to raise tailgating costs this football season 00:37

FOXBORO – Heading to a Patriots game this season? You can expect to pay more than years past thanks to inflation.

Economists said rising prices mean tailgating costs will be higher than ever before.

Chicken, like wings, is 17% more expensive than last year. Beef is up 10% and condiments like ketchup, relish, and mustard, all saw double-digit increases this year.

Economists recommend considering investing in a better TV instead of spending the money on a single game.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.