Video shows flames shoot out of Swiss Air Lines plane engine at Logan Airport in Boston

Video shows flames shoot out of airplane engine on Logan Airport runway

A Swiss Air Lines flight had to abort takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport Tuesday evening after experiencing an issue with an engine.

Video posted online by Logan in Flight showed what appeared to be flames shooting out the back of the right engine as the plane started accelerating down the runway.

In a statement, the FAA said, "The crew of SWISS Flight 55 stopped their takeoff at Boston Logan International Airport due to engine issues around 6:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The FAA briefly paused some arrivals to the airport before the plane taxied off the runway. The FAA will investigate."

Flames shoot out of the engine of a Swiss Air Lines flight at Boston Logan International Airport on Sept. 16, 2025. Logan in Flight

No injuries were reported.

A photo taken by Marc Richards shows fire trucks approaching the airplane on the runway.

Temporary ground stop

Massport said there was a temporary ground stop put in place while the plane was assessed and returned to the gate on its own power.

SWISS Flight 55 stopped takeoff at Logan Airport in Boston on Sept. 16 due to engine issues. Courtesy Marc Richards

The flight was bound for Zurich, Switzerland.

Some other Swiss Air departures were delayed Tuesday night. Passengers who spoke with WBZ-TV said they believed the passengers on the impacted plane were moved onto theirs.

WBZ-TV has reached out to Swiss Air for more information but has not heard back.