Swimming lessons at Massachusetts YMCAs teach confidence and safety in the water

WALTHAM - At local YMCA branches in Massachusetts, swimming lessons are in full swing to help people of all ages get familiar with the water.

Start introduction to water at young age

"We believe that an early introduction to water is really important," said Dru Douillette-Belli, the vice president of operations for the YMCA of Greater Boston.

WBZ-TV met up with Douillette-Belli at the Waltham Y, the only location in Greater Boston with an outdoor pool. The YMCA offers swimming lessons to babies beginning at 6 months old, to toddlers, teens and even adults. Douillette-Belli said it's never too old to learn how to swim.

"We teach what is called jump, push, turn and grab. So they're jumping in the water, they're pushing off the bottom, they're turning themselves and they're grabbing for the wall," said Douillette-Belli. "By the end of that session, you see that they're more relaxed, they're more confident. It's a big confidence boost, especially in our youth."

"Drowning is one of the number one leading causes of death, especially in children under ages 13, 14," said Megan Roderick, the aquatics coordinator at the YMCA. "So if they're confident in the water and they know safety skills, they're able to have fun in the water but be safe at the same time."

Roderick is also a swim instructor and a lifeguard. She said it's rewarding to watch a child's progress in the pool.

"That's something we see a lot, where a kid just has a fear of the water for whatever reason. But it's really great when you can see them come in with that, when you're able to work with them. And you see down the road, they end up loving the water and loving being in the pool."

Tackling disparities in access to swimming

Douillette-Belli said that fear of the water may be because of a lack of access to it.

"We definitely see huge disparities around people with swim lessons, access to swim lessons. Either there isn't a pool near them, there isn't a program or there's a financial burden to that. And so here at the YMCA, we don't turn anyone away for the inability to pay."

Douillette-Belli said some families qualify for free swim lessons, thanks to a partnership between the Y, the City of Boston and USA Swimming.