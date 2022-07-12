Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after SWAT team surrounds Tewksbury home

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SWAT team responds to home in Tewksbury
SWAT team responds to home in Tewksbury 00:22

TEWKSBURY – A man was arrested after a SWAT team surrounded a home in Tewksbury Monday afternoon. Police say 22-year-old Ron Bell was wanted in Boston for assault with intent to murder and gun violations.

Tewksbury Police requested assistance serving the arrest warrant from the NEMLEC SWAT team. 

Bell eventually came out of his home on Revere Road after several attempts to talk with him.

Bell is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. 

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 8:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.