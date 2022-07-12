Man arrested after SWAT team surrounds Tewksbury home

TEWKSBURY – A man was arrested after a SWAT team surrounded a home in Tewksbury Monday afternoon. Police say 22-year-old Ron Bell was wanted in Boston for assault with intent to murder and gun violations.

Tewksbury Police requested assistance serving the arrest warrant from the NEMLEC SWAT team.

Bell eventually came out of his home on Revere Road after several attempts to talk with him.

Bell is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

He will be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.