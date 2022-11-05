Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old driver killed in crash in Swansea

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

SWANSEA - A teen driver was killed in a crash late Friday night in Swansea.

Police said 17-year-old Ethan Kielec of Swansea was driving a Ford Fusion on Marvel Street just after 11 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and utility pole.

He died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was hurt and taken to the hospital.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.