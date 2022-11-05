17-year-old driver killed in crash in Swansea

SWANSEA - A teen driver was killed in a crash late Friday night in Swansea.

Police said 17-year-old Ethan Kielec of Swansea was driving a Ford Fusion on Marvel Street just after 11 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and utility pole.

He died at the scene. A 17-year-old passenger was hurt and taken to the hospital.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.