SUV destroyed by fire in South Boston

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

SOUTH BOSTON -- A Southie man awoke in the middle of the night to spot his car engulfed in flames. It appears to be the result of vandalism.

"They thought it was due to someone bored walking around lighting trash cans on fire, tipping them into cars," tells Adam Kavanewsky, relaying what he says Boston police told him.

Kavanewsky was sleeping in his apartment near O Street and East 2nd Street in Southie. He and his roommates smelled smoke around 2:30 a.m. and ran outside. Kavanewsky's Audi SUV was on fire. He says police believe he was the second vandalism victim of the night.

Adam Kavanewsky's Audi SUV was destroyed by fire in South Boston CBS Boston

"Leaves everyone uneasy in the neighborhood knowing that for no reason that is going on," tells Kavanewsky.

Not only is he without a car now, but his insurance isn't paying him a dime. They told him his coverage plan did not cover this type of vandalism. He can sue the person responsible if they are caught. He is asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance cameras.

"I think I am just kind of up the creek," adds Kavanewsky, "Insurance company basically said figure it out myself, and let them know whenever I want to remove the car from the policy."