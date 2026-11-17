Sutton, Massachusetts residents are taking action to kill a proposal for a mega data center there, ahead of the town's timeline.

A petition filled with 347 signatures gathered by resident Shawn Buzzell was filed with the town clerk for certification Tuesday morning. It's calling for a special town meeting.

"The overall intent of the petition is to basically define what a data center is, prohibit them from defining themselves as anything else that would be allowed under current zoning bylaws," Buzzell said at a planning board meeting Monday night.

Sutton town leaders have been scrambling to research and respond to a $16 billion proposal for a data center campus backed by United Global Packaging Group and The Kraft Group, which are both affiliated with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The data center would bring in millions in revenue and lower property taxes. But critics worry about the impact on the environment, public health, and home values.

If the town pursues a moratorium, it would hit the pause button on the project for a year, preventing any permissions on development while a bylaw is carefully created. Any decision would ultimately require a two-thirds majority vote at a town meeting.

Buzzell's petition would give voters that opportunity early next year.

"We are taking steps out of order. We haven't done the proper action in the past to address this issue before a proposal like this arrived on our doorstep with a big red bow," said Sutton resident Sarah Osterman Stone.

The planning board expects guidance from the state on data center regulations by the end of this year. Communications and IT departments are also working on finding larger spaces in Sutton to host these well-attended meetings.

Sutton, Massachusetts is about 48 miles west of Boston and ten miles south of Worcester. The data center campus is proposed for a property off Boston Road and Providence Road.

Under the current plan there would be ten buildings. The first two would open in 2029, and two more would open every year through 2033.

The town has a website for anyone looking for information on the project.