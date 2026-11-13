Mega data center proposed by Kraft Group getting "good-faith consideration," town of Sutton says

The town of Sutton, Massachusetts, is giving "good-faith consideration" to a proposed 900-megawatt data center campus, according to a new statement from the town.

The $16 billion proposal is backed by The Kraft Group and United Global Packaging Group, which are both affiliated with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The town of Sutton said in a statement Friday that an "outcome has not been predetermined" for the proposed campus that town manager Austin Cyganiewicz said would feature 10 buildings, while bringing down taxes for residents.

Plans for the proposed data center in Sutton Town of Sutton

"A proposal of this magnitude raises important questions about our community's future. Residents deserve clear, factual information about where matters stand, what the Town is doing, and what would be required before any development could proceed," the town's statement said.

A formal application has not been submitted, as the town said the proposal is in its preliminary stage and is being evaluated to understand "its potential benefits, its potential costs, and its potential impacts on the residents and resources that make Sutton the community it is."

Currently, data centers are not allowed under Sutton's zoning bylaws. The proposal would only be able to move forward with an amendment to the bylaws, which would require a public legislative process including a town meeting vote.

For now, the town said it will conduct several months of public discussion before presenting a potential zoning article at a future annual town meeting.

"This is a proposed timeline, not a predetermined outcome. No zoning language has been drafted for adoption, and Town Meeting retains full authority to approve or reject any proposed amendment," the town's statement read.

The initial proposal, outlined by Cyganiewicz in a memo sent this week to the town's select board, said the first two buildings would open in 2029, and two more would open each year through 2033.

Cyganiewicz said the project would bring in $27.8 million in tax revenue once complete, which nearly equals the town's entire 2027 tax levy of $32 million.

Town officials created a website which will serve as the main source of information regarding the project. It will be periodically updated with FAQs, meeting presentations, documents and dates for public sessions.